EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harvest Christian’s state championship in girls basketball was a family affair for the Gonzalez family.

The Eagles won its first state title in program history in T.A.P.P.S. 1-A Feb. 23. They beat Prestonwood Christian North 85-21 in the championship game.

For junior guard Ashley Gonzalez, the victory didn’t hit her until she subbed out of the game for the final time.

“It didn’t hit me until the end,” said Gonzalez. “ I started crying and I was like, ‘Oh we just won.’ The whole tournament, I didn’t realize it until the very end.”

The championship capped off a 35-win season for Harvest Christian, the most in program history.

Playing over 40 games this season, Head Coach Jaime Gonzalez took pride in his team staying mentally tough all season long.

“I mean we played over 40 games,” said Jaime Gonzalez, Harvest Christian Head Coach. “To stay committed and focused more than anything all season long was really remarkable. These girls are a special group of girls.”

The Eagles entered the 2022-23 season without key seniors from the previous year. However, Ashley got the chance to step on the floor with her younger sister, Jamie Gonzalez.

The two sisters took advantage of their opportunity. Both Gonzalez sisters played key roles during Harvest Christian’s playoff run.

“It’s cool and with my Dad, too,” said Jamie Gonzalez, freshman guard. “It’s fun to be able to do it with them.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh you guy’s play the same except she’s a little shorter than you,’” said Ashely Gonzalez. “But it’s pretty cool. Everyone says we’re the same.”

Both sisters have one more year on the floor together. Head coach Jaime Gonzalez has seen these two grow up, considering both happen to be his daughters.

Gonzalez admitted he was in awe watching his two daughters perform at such a high level on the biggest stage.

“I’ll be honest, there were moments that I would, just for a moment, say, ‘Wow,’” said Gonzalez.

The Eagles now defend their state title entering next season.

Considering their margin of victory in each playoff game, they know they will not sneak up on any opponent.

“Now the other teams know us,” said Jamie Gonzalez. “They know what we have, and we have a target on our backs, and we know that, and we’re ready for it.”