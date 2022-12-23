WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral)— If you haven’t done so already, make sure your home’s pipes are protected from the cold weather in the Rio Grande Valley.

With the below-freezing temperatures, pipe might freeze. If pipes freeze, they can cause quite an expensive problem and even burst.

“You need to cover your pipes with something that will absorb that temperature, so you need something like pipe insulation, or you can wrap it up in some towels and tape it up,” said Rosemarie Ellis, Ted Borderland Hardware store owner. “Many people like to cover it with plastic just in case it gets wet because you don’t want whatever you put on your pipes to get wet.”

If you’re away, don’t set the thermostat in your house too low.

Shut off and drain the water system by shutting off the main valve and turning on every water fixture until the water stops running. It’s not necessary to leave the fixtures open. But remember, if you have a fire protection sprinkler system in your house, it may be deactivated when you shut off the water.

Do not overheat your house, and conserve energy as much as possible.

“Anything that’s exposed on the outside is what you’re most concerned about or anything that’s coming right into your home,” Ellis said. “That’s where you need to be concerned. Those are the pipes that are going to freeze. That’s where it’s going to come from. Generally, they should be insulated in the house, so the inside of the house should be OK. But that’s why people leave their faucets dripping, just in case.”