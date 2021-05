In this July 6, 2015, photo released by Camp Kiwanis, games instructor John Griffin, right, shouts directions through a megaphone as campers look on at Camp Kiwanis in the Ocala National Forest near Ocala, Fla. (Scott Mitchell/Camp Kiwanis via AP)

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) —Registration for Alton Recreation Center’s summer camp starts Monday, May 24.

“A celebration of nations” summer camp starts on June 14 and ends July 23.

Children from ages 5 to 12 will be able to attend various camp activities.

Registration will take place at the Alton Recreation Center, and a birth certificate is required along with a one-time $100 payment per child.

For more information contact the Alton Rec Center at (956) 432-0790.