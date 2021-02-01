4Ever Family: Yazmin

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet 15-year-old, Yazmin.

Yazmin is a friendly, caring and happy girl. She enjoys interacting and talking to others about everything and anything.

Yazmin also loves to read fictions like Harry Potter and the Twilight series.

Yazmin is very intellectual, and was the top reader in her school a couple of years ago! Yazmin excels at school and would like to go to college.

After school, she enjoys choir, and she also likes solving crossword puzzles and watching movies.

Yazmin is looking for a loving and caring family, who will embrace her into their family, one who will continue to support her attending church, and if a family has older children, who could be a mentor to her, that would be ideal. Yazmin is also hoping for a family who has pets, as she loves animals.

If you think you could be a forever family for Yazmin or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: