4Ever Family: Yazmin

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet 15-year-old, Yazmin.

Yazmin is a friendly, caring and happy girl. She enjoys interacting and talking to others about everything and anything.

Yazmin also loves to read fictions like Harry Potter and the Twilight series.

Yazmin is very intellectual, and was the top reader in her school a couple of years ago! Yazmin excels at school and would like to go to college.

After school, she enjoys choir, and she also likes solving crossword puzzles and watching movies.

Yazmin is looking for a loving and caring family, who will embrace her into their family, one who will continue to support her attending church, and if a family has older children, who could be a mentor to her, that would be ideal. Yazmin is also hoping for a family who has pets, as she loves animals.

If you think you could be a forever family for Yazmin or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit  www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

  • be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults
  • complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer)
  • Share information regarding their background and lifestyle
  • provide relative and non-relative references
  • show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)
  • agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members
  • allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household
  • attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

