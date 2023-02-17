HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Julian is 13 years old and is seeking to be adopted by very active parents, who will have the energy and adventurous desire to keep up with a boy his age.

Julian wants his future forever family to know he is sweet and kind, with a bubbly personality and can keep you on your toes, with his adventurous spirit.

As for hobbies, Julian is a big fan of computers, where he can explore the world from a desktop, play video games and listen to music videos.

He would like a forever family that will love and care for him unconditionally, and someone who is willing to challenge him to a competitive computer game.

As Julian is always up for an adventure, one of his dreams is, he would someday like to go to Disney World with his new family.

If you think you could be the forever family for Julian, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: