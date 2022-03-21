MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo is being called the most successful ever.

The pandemic caused a shortened show that was forced to close at the beginning of the COVID crisis in 2020 and a modified event last year.

But this year the stock show went off without any problems, according to board president Mike Risica.

He said they are thankful the Valley showed up this year to watch the students exhibit their animals, enjoy the carnival and the bull riders.

“Well, I’ve been on the board for over 20 years, and we talked about different years, and this is going to be, believe it or not, our number one year in the 83 years,” Risica said.

On Saturday, Reynaldo Flores, a sophomore at Robert Vela High School in Edinburg auctioned off his grand champion steer for $23,250.

Flores said he’d been competing in the stock show for seven years and just felt this was the year he’d win grand champion.

“I called it out in the beginning of this year,’ Flores said. “We had three steers and the other two got hurt and I told my dad this would be the one and that’s actually true. That’s a fact.”

The stock show ran for 10 days.