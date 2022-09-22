RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 5,000 volunteers gathered at 26 sites along the Texas coastline this past weekend to beautify beaches.

As part of the 2022 Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup, their efforts bagged a total of 151,969 pounds of trash, which was removed from the Texas coast Saturday, Sept. 17.

(Texas General Land Office)

“Despite the inclement weather this weekend, thousands of volunteers showed up to do their part to help keep the Texas coast beautiful and give back to our coastal communities,” Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said. “One of the GLO’s top priorities is the stewardship of Texas beaches, and through the Adopt-A-Beach program, this agency will continue working to preserve our coastline for the enjoyment and education of Texans for generations to come.”

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986, when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, 562,954 volunteers have helped remove nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches during Adopt-A-Beach events.

The next coastwide cleanup is scheduled for April 22, 2023.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information at texasadoptabeach.org and are encouraged to partake in a fun-filled day of giving back to our coastal communities and protecting Texas beaches.

This year’s state sponsors included the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Valero, the Texas Coastal Management Program, ExxonMobil, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Flint Hills, Gulf Copper, Cheniere, Ocean Conservancy, Altos Plantos Mijenta Tequila, and iwi Life.