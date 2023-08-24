MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas College graduated 150 students with their General Eduction Diplomas.

STC’s GED program honored the graduates Thursday morning at the Mission Event Center.

Through various grants, the graduates all completed their GED classes administered through STC`s Continuing, Professional and Industry Training office, at no fee to them.

The 150 graduates completed 150 hours of test preparation and passed the four tested subjects: Mathematical Reasoning, Reasoning through Language Arts, Social Studies and Science.