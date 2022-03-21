STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriffs’ Office (SCSO) has released the ages of the minors involved in last week’s fatal ATV crash.

On Thursday, March 17, authorities responded to an ATV crash that occurred on a private property on Woods Brothers Road, according to SCSO.

San Isidro Fire Department responded to the scene, SCSO deputies assisted at the scene.

Deputies were told that several minors were on the ATV when the crash took place. One of the minors was pronounced dead at the scene, others were transported to the hospital.

On Monday, SCSO released the ages of the minors.

The three minors involved in the incident were 11, 12, and 13 years old.

The 11-year-old was identified as the individual pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be assisting in the reconstruction of the accident scene, according to SCSO.

The names of the minors and the exact location of the accident will not be released.

This case is still under investigation.