Multimedia Journalist

Tylisa Hampton is a multimedia journalist at KVEO, the CBS and NBC affiliate in Harlingen, Texas! She joined the team in July 2020.

She graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast. During college, she took on internships where she covered Supreme Court rulings in Washington D.C. with To The Contrary on PBS. Tylisa also interned at KARK and Fox 16 KLRT, the NBC and Fox affiliate in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tylisa is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, The Theta Mu Chapter.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading novels, traveling, hiking, adventurous outings, and Arkansas Football, Go Hogs!

Tylisa is from Little Rock, Arkansas and is excited to be in the Valley!

If you have a story idea or want to say hello, send her an email at thampton@kveo.com.

You can follow her on Twitter and Facebook at @TylisaHamptonTV and on Instagram at @TylisaHampton.