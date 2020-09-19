Tropical Storm Beta’s track shifts north, away from the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — After dealing with the effects of Hurricane Hanna earlier this summer, Valley residents can breathe a sigh of relief this Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Beta’s track looks to have shifted northward and away from the Rio Grande Valley.

The current track does strengthen Beta into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday and moves westward toward Port Lavaca, Texas. As Beta nears the coastline, the storm will shift northward and track as a hurricane or tropical storm past Houston towards Louisiana. If this track were to hold true, and all indications are it will, we can expect significantly less impacts here in the Rio Grande Valley.

As for rainfall, we have shifted the heaviest rains northward. We could still see some tropical rain showers on Sunday and Monday from the outer band of Beta, but we will NOT expect to see the 6 to 10 inches that was forecasted yesterday when the storm looked to track further south. That is very good news in terms of the flooding threat.

As for winds, only expect breezy conditions, especially for coastal communities. The tropical storm force winds will likely stay offshore and further north of the Rio Grande Valley. Max gusts in the valley should peak around 35 mph.

That said, even with a north track, still expect some angry seas on the Gulf of Mexico. Waves heights will likely range from 12 to 14 feet, with dangerous rip currents. Additionally, coastal flooding will be an issue to watch with higher beach run up into the dunes with minor to moderate storm surge from Beta. If you plan on going to beach this weekend, be very careful if you choose to go for a swim.





Stay with ValleyCentral.com for continued updates on Tropical Storm Beta and it’s effects on Texas.