The area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, now known as Tropical Depression 2, is forecast to strengthen to tropical storm force by Friday morning.

Once a tropical storm it will be Arlene and is expected to be blown south by prevailing winds forcing the seasons first, gulf storm toward Cuba by Sunday. Maximum winds are expected near 40 mph.

Tropical Depression 2 is following a predictable pattern since the eastern Gulf of Mexico is an historical spawning ground for early storm development.

For the latest forecasts, download the Valley Storm Team app.

And you can track the tropics by watching our hurricane special “Your Guide to Hurricane Season” right here.