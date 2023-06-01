HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This hurricane season 13 named storms are predicted to form in the Gulf of Mexico. The Valley Storm team will help you get ready for what is expected to be an active hurricane season.

First and foremost it is important for you and your loved ones to have a plan and stick to it.

On April 13, forecasters at Colorado State University released the Atlantic hurricane season forecast. They are predicting 13 named storms—six of which could become hurricanes, and two of those could reach major hurricane status which means they become category 3 or stronger.

This is just below the 20-year average and is only an indicator of what could develop but does not predict landfalls.

2023 hurricane names

The list of names for the 2023 hurricane season is similar to the one announced back in 2017 with a few noticeable differences.

The names Harvey, Irma, Maria, and Nate have been replaced.

Lessons learned along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey

In late August 2017, the remnants of tropical storm Harvey were moving into the Caribbean. At the time, we were all unaware that the storm was about to re-strengthen and change the Texas Gulf Coast forever.

Sonya Hill tells us just how many lessons were learned from this natural disaster.

Hurricane hunters give an inside look at storms from the eye

As a storm forms and heads towards land, it’s up to meteorologists to inform you whether it be from your local TV station or the National Weather Service.

It’s those same meteorologists at the NWS who issue watches and warnings to help protect you.

To find out what is happening with a hurricane, a specially designed plane flies into the eye of the storm. They are called hurricane hunters.

How to prepare to ride out or evacuate in the case of a storm

To prepare your home for a hurricane, you’re going to want to gather all the supplies you need and place them in one location or in a bag or box that’s easy to get to just in case a hurricane strikes.

There are two types of hurricane kits – your home kit if you plan to stay at home and ride out the storm. There’s also your to-go kit if you decide to evacuate or realize that you’re in a mandatory evacuation zone.

Routes to take when it’s time to evacuate

You may have seen these blue and white hurricane evacuation signs either posted up or painted on the road. They let you know that you are moving in the right direction when an evacuation is ordered.

In general evacuation routes are laid out for people to move away from the coast. The more west you can go, the better.

Things to know when prepping your house and wallet for hurricane season

Before a hurricane strikes, it is important to make sure you are prepared ahead of time.

From boarding windows to making sure you have enough cash — Bryan Hale breaks down some useful tips to consider to keep your investments protected while saving you time and money.

Insuring your home before hurricane season

In the case of a hurricane, homeowners should be prepared to suffer losses to their biggest investments such as homes and cars. So, before a hurricane, you want to take the proper steps to protect your property.

Our Jeremiah Marshall walks us through the ways to keep your assets insured in the case of an emergency.

SPI local’s advice for 2023 hurricane season

Residents in South Padre Island know the severity of hurricane season and speak on how important it is to stay in the know about the latest weather updates.

Our Adam Cardona takes a closer look at the remanence of past hurricanes on South Padre Island.

This story was a collaborative effort with ValleyCentral, CBS 4 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale, NBC 23 Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela, Weekend Meteorologist Jessica Kirk, Weekend Meteorologist Bryan Still, NBC 23 Evening Anchor Sonya Hill, NBC 23 Weekend Anchor Adam Cardona, CBS 4 Weekends Anchor Jeremiah Marshall and digital content producer Alejandra Yanez.