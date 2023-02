Locations to Donate

KVEO/VALLEYCENTRAL.COM is teaming up with Junior’s Supermarket to Tackle Hunger January 30th thru February 13th! You can help us with donating non-perishable canned goods at KVEO’s studio location from 8:30am – 5pm Monday thru Friday and Junior’s Supermarket locations listed below. Score big by helping those in need and TACKLE HUNGER in the RGV!

KVEO Studio

Junior’s Supermarket