Sydney Gray is a morning anchor for the NBC 23-KVEO team. She joined the news team in August 2020.

Sydney is thrilled to be anchoring and reporting in her home state after spending the past two years in Omaha, Nebraska, as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Sydney enjoys telling the personal stories about her community. Her trustworthy personality, and passion for delivering the news accurately are some of the reasons she has been a reliable presence in communities where she lives and reports. Sydney enjoyed covering various community-impact stories as a morning reporter in Omaha and was actively involved in community organizations volunteering as Mistress of Ceremony for several community events.

Prior to reporting in Omaha, Sydney started her career in Ada, Oklahoma, as the bureau reporter covering the Texoma region. There she covered murder trials, school scandals, natural disasters and investigative pieces. Her most impactful story involved a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 30 years in prison. Sydney was able to secure an interview with him just days after his release.

Sydney’s love for news and story-telling began early and continued into high school where she turned packages for her school district’s local channel, Frisco-ISD TV. She continued her passion for news into college.

Sydney is a proud graduate of Oklahoma State University. Go Pokes! She earned her bachelor’s degree in Sports Media in 2016, after interning at KTUL in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She’s a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has worked as a mentor for NABJ’s high school journalism workshop for the past 3 years. Sydney is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When she’s not working, Sydney enjoys spending time with family and friends in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. If you have a story idea, or just want to say hello, follow Sydney on Facebook @SydneyGTV and on Twitter @Sydney_GTV