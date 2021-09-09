Yankees’ Taillon out with ankle tear, Britton has TJ surgery

New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.

The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. A 6-3 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first AL wild card.

Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of a start Monday, when he pitched three-run ball over seven innings in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He had a PRP injection this week and was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday, Boone said. He’s hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there’s a chance he only misses one start.

There isn’t concern that Taillon would worsen the injury by pushing it, Boone said.

“It sounds worse than it is, but his body is going to tell us what he’s able to handle,” he added.

Taillon is 8-6 with a 4.41 ERA over 27 starts in his first season with the Yankees. Prior to this year, he hadn’t pitched since May 1, 2019, while with Pittsburgh due to Tommy John surgery.

Britton was operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed. Boone was uncertain about a timetable for Britton’s return, although the typical Tommy John surgery recovery is 12-18 months.

The 33-year-old Britton was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games this season and last pitched Aug. 19. New York has already picked up the $14 million option of Britton’s contract for 2022. He can become a free agent after that.

Right-hander Michael King is expected to be activated Friday after injuring his right middle finger weight lifting in July. He stretched out to three innings in his final rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Righty Sal Romano was added to the 28-man roster from Triple-A and outfielder Jonathan Davis was designated for assignment.

