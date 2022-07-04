WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Cristian Garin came from two sets down and saved two match points in the fifth before beating Alex de Minaur to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The unseeded Chilean trailed 5-3 in the first-to-10 fifth-set tiebreaker before winning six straight points to take a 9-5 lead. He then converted his second match point to advance 2-6, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on No. 2 Court after 4 hours, 34 minutes.

He is the first Chilean man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Fernando Gonzales in 2009.

The 19th-seeded De Minaur had never lost a set against Garin in three previous meetings and looked set to maintain that streak when he led 3-1 in the third-set tiebreaker. The Australian then held two match points at 5-4 in the fifth.

2:35 p.m.

Elena Rybakina is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after beating Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina broke in the final game of the first set and then again for a 4-2 lead in the second. She finished with 26 winners to 13 for her opponent.

Rybakina reached the French Open quarterfinals last year, when she made the fourth round at Wimbledon in her first appearance at the All England Club. Martic was playing Wimbledon for the 10th time but has never been past the fourth round.

Rybakina will next play either Alize Cornet or Ajla Tomljanovic.

11 a.m.

Former Wimbledon champions Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal will both play on Centre Court after Nick Kyrios opens the day against American player Brandon Nakashima.

All will be trying to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019. The 16th-seeded Romanian will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. Nadal, who is seeded second, will play in the final match in the main stadium against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Harmony Tan, the woman who beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the first round, will take on 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States on No. 1 Court.

