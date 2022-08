HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen and Harlingen South will play in the 30th edition of the Bird Bowl on Friday night.

Harlingen South won last year’s game 28-21 under then first-year coach Izzy Gonzalez. The Hawks’ victory was their first against Harlingen in more than a decade.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.