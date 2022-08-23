RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This high school football season, CBS 4 is asking viewers to help decide which game to spotlight as the “Viewer Game of the Week.”

The options for this week’s Viewer Game of the Week are listed below:

PSJA North vs PSJA

Mission vs Mission Veterans

McAllen Memorial vs Hanna

Voting will take place beginning on Monday morning and ending at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Viewers can vote by using the attached QR code, or using the following link.

The winner will be announced 10 p.m. Wednesday on CBS 4!

The segment is sponsored by Zambrano Law Firm.