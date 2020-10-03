Voices of Change: Jonah Goldberg

Voices of Change

A history of injustice

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Now, more than ever, people are taking the time to stop and listen.

Nationwide protests are continuing a conversation centuries in the making. At CBS 4, we would like to continue the conversation by sharing the voices of leaders throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

UTRGV’s Jonah Goldberg is known as the voice of the vaqueros, but he has his own voice, too. With a background all to familiar with injustices, Jonah is continuing the fight he’s known all his life.

To sign the Vaqueros United pledge, visit https://goutrgv.com/sb_output.aspx?form=42

