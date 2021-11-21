Vipers keep win streak going against Capitanes

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers went head to head with the Mexico City Capitanes and defeated them 112-104 on Nov. 20.

This win puts the Vipers on a 4-0 record. According to a release by the RGV Vipers, the last time they started a season with a 4-0 record was in the 2013-14 season when they went on a winning streak of 9-0.

It was a heated first half quarter, but at the end of it the Capitanes were ahead at 35-30.

The Vipers were able to bring it back going into halftime at 62-54, with the help of Trevelin Queen, Houston Rockets assignee Usman Garuba, and Christian Vital all putting up 12 points each.

Not letting their foot off the gas, the Vipers led the Capitanes after the third quarter by 12 with a score of 85-73.

By the end of the game all five starters for the Vipers scored in double digits led by Queen who finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and seven rebounds.

The Vipers and Capitanes will face off in the Bert Ogden Arena for a rematch on Nov. 22.