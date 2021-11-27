Vipers keep things rolling against the Birmingham Squadron

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers defeated the Birmingham Squadron in the Bert Ogden Arena, 112-105.

The game started as a close back and forth where the Squadron led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter. The Vipers were able to turn things around going into the half when they led 53-50.

The Squadron took advantage of halftime and were able to regroup to mount a comeback, taking the lead by the end of the third quarter, 80-78.

The Vipers were able to turn things around again by the end of the game to take the game over the Squadron. The victory was paved by Mfiondu Kabengele, who scored a massive double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Vipers.

The Vipers continue their hot streak with this victory, pushing their record to 7-0.

A rematch between the Vipers and Squadron is scheduled for Nov. 28.