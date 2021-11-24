Vipers keep hot streak going at home

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers defeated the Mexico City Capitanes in a rematch at Bert Ogden Arena, 125-123.

The Vipers came out hot leading the first quarter 33-31 over the Capitanes. However, the Capitanes mounted a comeback that would see them leading 66-59 at halftime.

The second half of the game was a neck and neck battle that was only won when Mfiondu Kabengele of the Vipers hit a two-pointer with only 6.8 seconds left to play, ending the game at 125-123.

The Vipers look to keep their 5-0 win streak going at home against the Austin Spurs on Nov. 24 at 7:30p.m.