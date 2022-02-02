EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers were able to hit a layup with fractions of a second left in regulation to beat out the Salt Lake City Starts, 111-109.

The first quarter had each team jockeying for the lead, with the Stars taking it by the end with a score of 30-25.

The Stars kept their momentum going into the second quarter, mounting a 40-28 lead with 9:14 before the half. However, the Vipers wouldn’t take that lying down, taking it to the Stars and closing the gap to 56-52 going into the half.

The third quarter saw much of the same from the Vipers who were able to only trail by one point at the end of the quarter, 84-83.

It wasn’t until the last seconds of the game, with the game tied up at 109, Trevelin Queen took a last gasp effort to score but missed. Fortunately for the Vipers, Mfiondu Kabengele got the rebound and tapped the ball in for the win, 111-109.

The Vipers continue their road trip, with their next stop in Santa Cruz to face the Santa Cruz Warriors on Feb. 4.