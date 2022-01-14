Vipers first loss of season against South Bay Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, California (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers went head to head with the South Bay Lakers on Thursday, but fell short in a 130-121 loss.

One of the Vipers’ newest additions to the team, Gerald Green, made his debut on the team in impressive fashion. Leading the team with 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Tyler Bey and Marvin Smith both finished with 18 points for the Vipers.

The Vipers started off slow out the gates, getting outscored in the first quarter 26-18.

The Vipers would turn things around though closing the gap 57-51 going into the half.

The third quarter saw the Vipers rally harder but still trail South Bay 89-86.

South Bay in the end would prove to be too much for the Vipers ending the game with a 130-121 lead.

The Vipers will continue games on the road with their next stop against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Jan. 15.