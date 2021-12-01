Vipers defeat the Birmingham Squadron before going on the road

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers continued their hot streak defeating the Birmingham Squadron for the second time this season, 101-89, on Nov. 28.

The Vipers are now one of the only two teams that remain undefeated in the NBA G League.

Sitting in the driver’s seat for most of the game was the Vipers, outscoring the Squadron for three out of four quarters.

Trevelin Queen and rockets assignee Josh Christopher both posted a game-high of 22 points each. Queen would also put in 11 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Christopher added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals to round out his stellar performance.

The Squadron was able to outscore the Vipers, 24-22, in the last quarter, but it was too little too late as the lead set by the Vipers was too large to overcome.

1 2 3 4 F Birmingham Squadron 20 19 26 24 89 RGV Vipers 21 25 33 22 101 RGV Vipers v. Birmingham Squadron Box Score (Source: NBA G League)

The Vipers go on the road to face the Memphis Hustle in Mississippi on Dec. 7.

The Hustle will host the Vipers after a two-game home series against the Lakeland Magic.