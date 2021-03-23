Toros announce home opener

COVID INFO COVID INFO

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley FC announced on Tuesday its 2021 USL Championship home opener will take place Saturday, May 1 against New Mexico United at HEB Park.

In the Toro’s sixth season on the pitch, they will limit capacity at H-E-B park to 3,000 fans in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 through the Rio Grande Valley community.

RGV FC will kick off their season in the USL Championship with the return of the club’s first-ever head coach, Wilmer Cabrera, as he takes the reigns as Head Coach and Sporting Director for the 2021 campaign. Cabrera’s return to the club also marks a new era in which the Toros will control all aspects of their organization, on and off the field, while maintaining the club’s partnership with Houston Dynamo FC.

The complete 2021 regular season schedule, national and local television schedule will be available in the coming weeks.

