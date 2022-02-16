HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Houston Rockets announced that they have converted Daishen Nix’s two-way contract to a standard NBA contract on Feb. 14.

Nix, originally signed to a two-way contract, played for both the Rockets and the RGV Vipers throughout the regular season. However, this new contract will fully sign him to the Rockets, taking the Vipers out of the equation.

His current performance on the court may have been what pushed the Rockets to make the commitment and add him to their full roster.

While on the Rockets, Nix is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 3.8 steals per 36 minutes played, throughout the eight games he has made appearances in, according to a release by the Rockets.

For the Vipers, Nix is averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2.3 steals, for the 27 games he has played for the G League affiliate.

Before his time with the Rockets and Vipers, Nix played this previous season with the G League Ignite, where he played with Jalen Green, another rookie on the Rockets roster.

The Rockets go head to head with the Pheonix Suns on the road Feb. 16. A team that the Rockets have yet to win a game against, losing both meetings with the Suns in November.