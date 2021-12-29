RGV Vipers set to begin regular season

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers have announced the start of their regular season after NBA G League game cancelations.

The original start of the NBA G League was set for Dec. 27, 2021, but league officials pushed the start date back to Jan. 5, 2022.

All games between the day of the announcement, Dec. 24, and Jan. 5 are now being considered for rescheduling to comply with the league’s decision.

“The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to market after the Christmas holiday and to replenish their rosters following NBA Call-Ups,” the NBA G League said in a release.

The league as a whole has seen 81 call-ups since Nov. 16 ranging from 10-day, two-way, and rest of season contracts.

The RGV Vipers’ own Trevelin Queen received a two-way contract between the Vipers and Houston Rockets.

Queen is eligible to play between both the Vipers and Rockets, but the Rockets can call on him to play for them whenever necessary, leaving an empty spot on the Vipers team.

The Vipers addressed the changes made by the G League in a Twitter post.

Announcement from the RGV Vipers 🐍🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9Q1L5wGBE3 — RGV Vipers (@RGVVipers) December 27, 2021

The Vipers will be returning to action, in their first game of the regular season, on Jan. 8 to face the Texas Legends on the road.