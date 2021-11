MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers and McAllen Vet Center have teamed up to host Hoops for Troops at Kickin’ Axes on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9-11a.m. in honor of Veteran’s Day.

The event invites veterans to compete for prizes in an obstacle course challenge.

Veterans will also be honored at the Vipers home game against the Mexico City Capitanes on Nov. 20.

Kickin’ Axes is located at 1017 Shasta Ave. Mcallen, Texas, 78504