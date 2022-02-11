EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Toros announced Friday that they will be participating in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, also known as the U.S. Open Cup, started in 1914 and is a knockout tournament that invites American clubs to compete.

The Toros learned that they were drawn to compete in the second round and will be taking things on the road to face League One’s North Carolina FC.

This is the first time that the Toros will participate in the cup, and with returns and new additions to the roster, they may have the chance to make some waves.

A date and time for the Toros match against North Carolina FC will be decided once all matches from the tournament’s first-round have been completed. However, the first round will be held from March 22-23.