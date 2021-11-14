RGV Toros Conference Final dreams come to an end

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Toros on the road in San Antonio were unable to advance to the USL Western Conference Final, as San Antonio FC defeated them 3-1.

San Antonio took the lead in the 24th minute with a goal from Santiago Patino off of the assist from teammate Jose Gallegos.

Early in the second half Patino would strike again from a throw-in from the right corner, to put San Antonio into a 2-0 lead over the Toros.

The odds were stacked even further against the Toros when in the 61st minute Nathan Fogaca shot the third goal for San Antonio after receiving a pass from Gallegos.

A ray of hope for the Toros started to shine through when Alexis Cerritos was brought down by a San Antonio defender, giving the opportunity for a penalty kick. Elvis Amoh would step up for the penalty kick and bring the games score to 3-1.

The Toros would get a newfound energy after Amoh’s kick, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Toros would go scoreless for the rest of the game.

San Antonio FC will go on to face Orange County FC in the USL Western Conference Final on Nov. 20.