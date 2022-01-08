Gerald Green set to play for the Vipers

Houston Rockets’ Gerald Green in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gerald Green, 12-year NBA veteran, announced that he is coming out of retirement to play for the RGV Vipers.

Green previously announced his retirement in October 2021 and joined the Houston Rockets coaching staff as a player development coach.

Before retiring, Green had two stints with the Rockets from 2017-2019 where he played in 114 games.

Over his 12-year career, Green has made 118 starts of 658 games played, 6,412 points, 1,639 rebounds, 596 assists, 199 blocks, and 335 steals, the Vipers said in a release.

Green started his NBA career with the Boston Celtics when he was drafted 18th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft.

The Vipers play the first game of the regular season on Jan. 8 against the Texas Legends.