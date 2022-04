EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers beat the Delaware Blue Coats 145-128 in Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals.

Trevelin Queen led the Vipers with a 44-point performance.

Daishen Nix stuffed the stat-sheet with a triple-double. He had 31 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

Mfiondu Kabengele chipped in with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Game 2 of the Finals will be on Thursday at Delaware.