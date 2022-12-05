HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas San Antonio headlines universities across Texas with its trip to the Cure Bowl on Bowl Selection Sunday.
Here are the bowl games for programs across the state of Texas that have already been announced:
Friday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
Cure Bowl
No. 24 Troy University vs. No. 25 University of Texas San Antonio
Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.
Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington State University vs. No. 20 University of Texas
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m.
Texas Bowl
Texas Tech University vs. Ole Miss University
NRG Stadium in Houston
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan State University vs. No. 3 Texas Christian University
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona