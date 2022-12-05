HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas San Antonio headlines universities across Texas with its trip to the Cure Bowl on Bowl Selection Sunday.

Here are the bowl games for programs across the state of Texas that have already been announced:

Friday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

Cure Bowl

No. 24 Troy University vs. No. 25 University of Texas San Antonio

Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Washington State University vs. No. 20 University of Texas

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m.

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech University vs. Ole Miss University

NRG Stadium in Houston

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan State University vs. No. 3 Texas Christian University

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona