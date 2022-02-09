EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV pitcher Kevin Stevens was named WAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year by the conference’s head coaches.

The redshirt senior went 6-1 in WAC play in 2021. Overall, he went 7-4 in 15 starts. Stevens threw three complete games and had 97 strikeouts.

“Very experienced kid, said Vaqueros head coach Derek Matlock. “Got himself even stronger. He’s always going to face a good arm himself too.”

The WAC’s Southwest Division coaches picked the Vaqueros to finish tied for second in the division.

UTRGV begins regular season play on Friday, Feb. 18 at home against George Washington.