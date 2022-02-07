EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Vela High School baseball standout RJ Ochoa is beginning his second season on the UTRGV baseball team.

In his first year with the program, the redshirt junior catcher started 36 games. He had 39 hits, including 5 home runs and drove in 28 runs.

“He played way above the expectation I had for him,” said UTRGV baseball coach Derek Matlock. “He hit over .300 and hit some home runs.”

Matlock was also pleased with his defensive skills.

“He did a good job behind the plate,” Matlock said. “Really aggressive, energized catcher that blocks and throws. He really surprised us.”

“I feel really good,” said Ochoa. “Can’t wait to get on the field and play against somebody else. Our team is looking pretty good this year.”

The Vaqueros will open the regular season on Friday, Feb. 18 at home against George Washington.