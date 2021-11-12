What we know so far about UTRGV Football

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chasse Conque, Vice President and Director of Athletics at UTRGV, revealed a few details on plans for football at the university moving forward at a press conference held on Nov. 11.

As for where the team will play, the university will not be building a new stadium. However, UTRGV will build practice facilities for the team on campus.

HEB Park in Edinburg, and Sam’s Memorial Stadium in Brownsville are being looked at as prospective stadiums for the team to play in on game days.

UTRGV is a Division I school, and Conque says that Division I FCS is where the school will be committed to playing. They will also remain in the Western Athletic Conference that they have called home since 2013, when they joined as legacy institution UTPA.

No comment on a name for a head coach yet, but Conque expects the position to be an interesting hire as he projects that the first two seasons will be part of the building phase for the team.

Conque said that UTRGV Athletics is committed to starting recruitment for athletes at the local level, and football will be no different. Recruitment will begin by looking at available valley talent before the focus turns to looking elsewhere to fill out their team.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as available.