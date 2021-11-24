Vaqueros win second straight in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Vaqueros hot off their win against Northern Arizona, kept their momentum going to defeat the Cal State Fullerton Titans, 72-67.

The Vaqueros claimed an early lead starting the game off 12-9, before the Titans could rally and take the lead back at 23-13. A three headed effort from Mike Adewunmi, Marek Nelson, and Donte Hoston Jr., led the Vaqueros to tie things up with the Titans 26 all. A few stray points from the two teams had the Titans leading 31-28 to end the first half.

The Titans opened up the second half with a 7-2 run that increased their lead 33-28. Doc Nelson spearheaded a 13-3 run for the Vaqueros that gave them the lead at 41-36.

The Vaqueros kept the pressure up and never gave up the lead after that, their largest lead, 60-50, coming after a layup from Houston and a Nelson three.

A last ditch effort from the Titans saw them get close to closing the gap at 71-67, but with only 15 seconds left that was as close as they would get.

This marks the second victory for the Vaqueros in Flagstaff, Arizona after also defeating Northern Arizona University in a rematch on Nov. 22.

The Vaqueros’ make their next stop in Champaign, Illinois to face #14 Illinois on Nov. 26.