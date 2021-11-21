Vaqueros cut down by Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks defeated the UTRGV Vaqueros 89-87 at the inaugural Battle on the Beach at South Padre Island.

Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros with a career-high 35 points and 11 rebounds.

Johnson hit a layup and three-pointer to start the Vaqueros out at a 5-2 lead. However, the Lumberjacks kept the pressure on and went on a 14-5 run putting themselves on top at 16-10.

The Vaqueros took back the lead after a 11-0 run putting them at 21-16.

The Vaqueros and Lumberjacks had a strong back and forth battle for the lead going into the half with the Vaqueros leading it 48-45.

That back and forth got even tighter in the second half, with neither team being able to get a sizable lead on the other until the Lumberjacks hit a four point streak to put themselves ahead at 76-72.

However, Johnson would spring into action for the Vaqueros to answer back with back-to-back layups to push his team on a 7-2 run taking a 79-78 lead.

Jalen Cone of the Lumberjacks would answer back and take the lead back, but not for long as the Vaquero’s Doc Nelson would hit a layup to tie the game at 87 with only 26 seconds to go.

The game would come down to the wire with the Lumberjacks taking the game when Cone hit two free throws leaving 5.88 seconds left on the game clock.

The Vaqueros go on the road to Flagstaff, Arizona to face the Lumberjacks in the rematch on Nov. 22.