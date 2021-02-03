UTRGV Women’s Soccer ends first match since 2019 in 2-1 victory

UTRGV
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI (KVEO) – The UTRGV Women’s Soccer Team defeated the Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Islanders, 2-1, in the Vaqueros’ first match since 2019.

The Vaqueros opened up scoring in the first half thanks to a low-driven goal from Anna Torslov. Despite a strong defensive performance to close out the half, UTRGV could not hold off the Islanders for long. A high shot down the left side from Maggie Murray evened the score.

After 90 minutes, the game went to overtime with a 1-1 draw.

In overtime, Ana Frida Groedem managed to snatch the game-winning goal with a low-driven shot. With golden goal rules in effect, the Vaqueros sealed a win in their first matchup in over a year.

UTRGV Women’s soccer will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. against the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link