UTRGV Women’s Basketball makes new additions

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lane Lord, UTRGV Women’s Basketball Head Coach, announced the addition of forward Zariah Sango and Charlotte O’Keefe to the team for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

Sango played last season for the Clarendon College Bulldogs from Clarendon, Texas.

According to a release by UTRGV, she was named All-Western Junior College Athletics Conference First Team, WJAC Defensive Player of the Year, and WJAC Newcomer of the Year for her season with the Bulldogs.

“Zariah is a 6’4″ forward with tremendous athleticism,” Lord said. “Zariah has the ability to change the game defensively with her length, physicality, and tenacious approach to the game. She is a great shot blocker and rebounder as well. Offensively, Zariah can step out and shoot from the perimeter or be a low post presence. She has quick feet and makes solid back to the basket post moves. We are so excited to have Zariah join the Vaqueros. Her experience of playing three years in Junior College will be a welcomed addition to the program.”

Charlotte O’Keefe Signed (Source: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics)

O’Keefe will be joining the Vaqueros from Overland Park, Kansas where she played basketball for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School. The release states, during her time at the school she helped her team reach the 5A State Championships in 2019 and 2021.

“Charlotte is an outstanding addition to the UTRGV women’s basketball program,” Lord said. “Charlotte plays for Kansas high school legendary coach, Rick Hetzel. She has been extremely well coached, and she will be able to step into the program and play immediately as a freshman. At 6’3″, Charlotte can really run the floor, and she is a physical forward that excels on both the defensive and offensive ends of the floor. Our staff and players are excited for Charlotte to join us in the Rio Grande Valley!”

Both ladies will start playing for the Vaqueros in the upcoming school year.