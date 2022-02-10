EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Women’s Basketball, coming off of one of their best wins of the season against Abilene Christian, looks to take that momentum into the rest of the season.

The Vaqueros were able to play a dominant game, beating out the Wildcats by a 20 point margin, 82-62.

“That was a big-time win for us, coming off of a long road trip, We really played our best basketball of the year,” UTRGV Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lane Lord said on the UTRGV Coaches Show. “Hopefully that’ll springboard us to a great finish these last seven games.”

The team has struggled with having to deal with COVID positives and other injuries but recently was able to have all members be available to play. That and the team practicing hard is what contributed to the win against the Wildcats, according to Lord.

The team currently sits tied at sixth place in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), and plans to use the remainder of the season to climb the ranks to be at least ranked fourth ahead of the conference tournament.

“Our goal is to get in the top four, that gives you a couple byes at the WAC tournament, we’re right there with a chance,” Lord said. “We’ve got the chance to make up some ground, play really well here at the end of the year, and give ourselves a better seed.”

The Vaqueros continue their homestand when they host Seatle U on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and California Baptist on Feb. 12.