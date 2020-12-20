UTRGV Women’s Basketball Edges Prairie View A&M

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In game in which the teams were never separated by more than six points, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 66-63 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Graduate student Amara Graham led the Vaqueros (4-2) with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a career-high tying 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and a season-high five assists. Junior Jessica Martino scored 10 points. Junior Jordan Lewis also scored 10 points. Sophomore Tiffany McGarity scored nine points with a career-high tying eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Jena’ Williams scored eight points with five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Tabreea Gandy led the Panthers (1-1) with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kennedy Paul scored a team-high 13 points. Diana Rosenthal finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

The Vaqueros jumped out to a 6-2 lead on jumpers by Graham and Martino.

Then, after the Panthers to a 7-6 lead, Graham, Martin and Lewis hit baskets to put the Vaqueros up 12-7.

The Panthers scored the next six points as part of a 15-4 run to take a 22-16 lead.

The Vaqueros responded with back-to-back threes from Williams and Lewis to tie the game midway through the second quarter.

The Panthers led 28-24 at the start of the third, but Lewis started the period with back-to-back baskets and Graham followed with a jumper to put the Vaqueros up 30-28.

The Panthers scored the next four points before a Williams three helped the Vaqueros score six-straight points to regain the lead. The Panthers followed with an 8-0 run before back-to-back Martino layups tied the game at 40.

The Vaqueros regained the lead on a Graham three toward the end of the quarter that made the score 43-42.

The Panthers scored the next seven points to take the lead. The Vaqueros responded with a 12-5 run, capped by a McGarity jumper, to take a 55-54 lead.

The teams traded baskets until the final minute, when with the game tied at 60, the Vaqueros hit six free throws to put the game on ice.

UTRGV is currently scheduled to play its next game on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. against Chicago State at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Fieldhouse at 255 fans made up of current UTRGV students, season ticket holders, corporate partners, and families of student-athletes and coaches. Doors open at 5. For more information about game day, visit GoUTRGV.com/game-day.

Fans can also watch for free online at WACDigitalNetwork.com.