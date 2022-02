EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball team beat Seattle 68-60 to improve to 6-6 in WAC play.

UTRGV was down 31-19 at halftime. The Vaqueros scored 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Sara Bershers led the Vaqueros with 20 points.

UTRGV’s next game is Saturday at 12 p.m. against California Baptist at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.