UTRGV Volleyball gears up for Western Athletic Conference Tournament

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Volleyball rounded out the season at 8-4 in conference games, and is entering the Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

The Vaqueros are entering the tournament with a three game win streak as they end the regular season with a win over Abilene Christian.

Women’s Volleyball Western Athletic Conference Tournament Bracket (Source: UTRGV Athletics)

The tournament will be held in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the home of No. 2 seed New Mexico.

The first opponent for the Vaqueros in the tournament is No. 5 seed Grand Canyon, a team they did not face throughout the regular season.

That game will be held on Nov. 18 at 2:00PM ET.