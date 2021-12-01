UTRGV Volleyball enters postseason play

TUCSON, Arizona (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Volleyball has entered postseason play for the second time in NCAA Division I program history.

According to a release by UTRGV Athletics, volleyball earned a bid for the 2021 Women’s National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC).

Todd Lowery, UTRGV Volleyball head coach, said in a press conference, that being able to participate in this tournament is a great opportunity to shift the team’s focus onto the upcoming spring season.

“What can we take now out of this tournament or out of these matches and start to build into next year,” Lowery said. “That’s what we’ll focus on this week in practice.”

Lowery would also make note that Arizona has faced similar opponents to UTRGV in the past, such as New Mexico State and The University of Texas at El Paso. Two teams that took Arizona to five full sets.

“There’s some things that they do that are definitely gonna cause us problems, and there’s things we do that I think could give them a little bit of problems,” Lowery said. “It’ll really be how well we can serve the ball, at a high level.”

He would go on to say how the team serves is key to their success.

“If we can serve at a really high aggressive level, and push them out of system, we’re going to be able to hang in there with them,” Lowery said.

UTRGV is set to face Arizona on the road on Dec. 3 at 7:00 p.m. CST.