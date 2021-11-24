UTRGV season ticket holders help give back to the community

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A season ticket holder may not be able to attend every home game they purchased, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics Department crafted a solution for a season ticket holder to be able to make a difference in the community with that empty seat.

Season ticket holders have the option to have UTRGV Athletics donate their tickets for a game to a nonprofit organization. The Boys & Girls Club, local parks and recreation departments, and Special Olympics Texas are some of the nonprofits who have had tickets donated to them.

“Children cannot choose what they don’t know, so giving community kids tickets to a Division I athletic event in their own backyard gives them a local option to experience excellence that will shape their future,” Boys & Girls Club of McAllen CEO Dalinda Gonzalez-Alcantar said. “This is about more than sports. It’s about opportunity.”

According to a release by UTRGV Athletics, throughout volleyball season and the first few games of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, season ticket holders have donated a total of 1,204 tickets that would have otherwise gone unused.

“We want to thank our generous supporters for investing in UTRGV Athletics while also making a difference in the community,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “This is a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our young people, and we’re thankful to be able to work with our season ticket holders and these local youth organizations to make this happen.”

The program is set to continue throughout the rest of the basketball and baseball seasons.