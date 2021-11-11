Students pass UTRGV Referendum, athletic programs to expand

UTRGV

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Referendum Voting Results (Source: UTRGV Student Government Association)

EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) — The student Referendum hosted by The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Student Government Association has passed.

According to a press release by the Student Government Association, 60.46% of students who participated in the vote, were in favor of the $11.25 increase to the Intercollegiate Athletics fee at the university.

The funds raised from this fee increase will be used to fund a women’s swimming and diving program, marching bands, football program, and an expansion of the university’s spirit programs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories