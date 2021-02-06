UTRGV Men’s Soccer Takes Down No. 15 Seattle U in Season Opener

SEATTLE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Seattle University, in what is believed to be the program’s first win over a ranked opponent, on Saturday at Championship Field.

The win over Seattle U, who came into the match ranked No. 15 in the College Soccer News Preseason rankings, is the first win for UTRGV head coach Bryheem Hancock with the program.

The Vaqueros (1-0, 1-0 WAC) snapped Seattle U’s (1-1, 0-1 WAC) 17-match win streak, which was the longest active win streak in Division I soccer entering the season. The win also snapped Seattle U’s 14-match win streak in WAC play.

The lone goal of the match belonged to junior Renan Dos Santos in the 38th minute. Dos Santos stole a pass near midfield before finding a streaking senior William Akio, who then returned it to Dos Santos for the game-winner.

Seattle U outshot UTRGV 20 to 7 and 7 to 5 in shots on goal.

Junior Trevor Schneider (1-0) made Dos Santos’ goal stand up as he stopped every shot from Seattle U making seven saves on the night.

UTRGV will be back in action on Feb. 13 when it hosts Grand Canyon in its home opener at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans. Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section.

The UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex has capacity for 1,250 spectators. Limiting capacity to 150 allows for proper social distancing among fans, staff and student-athletes.

For more information about game day, visit GoUTRGV.com/game-day.